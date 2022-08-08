Going to the 2022 Erie County Fair? Here is what you need to know

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 182nd Erie County Fair will be held from August 10 to August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

If you plan on attending the Fair this year, below you'll find some helpful information on tickets, parking, hours and more.

Tickets



Adults (13 & over): $13.50 online/$15.00 at the gate (credit/debit card only)

Kids 12 & under: FREE

Free admission days



Opening Day - Wednesday, August 10, free admission with four or more canned food donations to benefit FeedMore WNY.

Firefighters Day - Friday, August 12, free admission for Firefighters and Auxiliary members with proper ID.

Free tickets are available online here, (limit 2 per account online) or can be acquired at the gate. For more information on Firefighters day, visit the Special Days & Events page

Veterans Day - Sunday, August 14, free admission for Veterans, Active Military and Auxiliary members with proper ID.

Free tickets are available online here, (limit 2 per account online) or can be acquired at the gate.

Parking



Free in lots owned by the Fairgrounds

Organizers say all lots have accessible parking, but the best lots to use for accessible parking are:

Lot 4 off South Park

Lot 5 off of Clark Street

Hours



Building Hours - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Midway Hours - noon to 11 p.m. each day

Gate Hours - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day

Midway



Weekday One Price Ride Day Wristband - valid Monday to Friday - available for purchase on the Midway or online for $30 each.

Strates Shows FUN Card - similar to a gift card, FUN Cards are reloadable and can be shared. They can be used any day and can be purchased at the Fair or online, $50 for 120 credits. You may also load credits in an amount onto the card at the ticket kiosks on the midway.

Organizers said rides are approximately 6-12 credits each.

Accessibility

You can find a complete accessibility guide on the fair's website here.

Erie County Fair FAQ

You can find a full FAQ section that could possibly answer other questions you may have here. If not, you can contact the fair by phone at 716-649-3900 or by email at frontdesk@ecfair.org.

For more information on food that will be available at the Fair, you can click here.