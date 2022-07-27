New foods to be featured at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Fair will return on August 10 and run through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

There will be over 500 delicious food items at over 130 stands. Many people visit the 12-day event to indulge in classic fair favorites or to sample a new unique dish.

Here are some of the new menu items on the New Food Showdown for the 2022 Erie County Fair:

Fresh Brewed Boba Tea from Beyond Boba is described as a drink and snack in one, brewed with green or black tea and topped with your favorite fruit flavors and bobas.

WKBW

Crispy Veggie Tempura from Eastern Pearl is a vegetarian option including a variety of fresh vegetables that are fried in a crispy tempura batter and topped with a citrus ponzu sauce.

WKBW

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffle Pizza from Pizza Amore is their take on chicken and waffles, served on a pizza and drizzled in their own secret sauce.

WKBW

Fried Cauliflower Taco from Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC is lightly seasoned and breaded cauliflower in a tortilla topped with coleslaw, shredded cheese, and boom boom sauce.

WKBW

Polish Steak and Poppers from Babcia's Pierogi LLC is a new twist on a traditional dish. This jalapeno popper pierogi is topped with fried bologna, bacon, jalapenos, raspberry chipotle sauce, and cilantro lime aioli.

WKBW

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Waffle from Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC is a Belgian waffle topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, vanilla syrup, whip cream, and caramel sauce.

WKBW

Meatball Gondola from Salvatores Pizza serves meatballs floating in a bread boat topped with mozzarella cheese and original pasta sauce.

WKBW

Corn and Chorizo Waffle Dog from Mineo and Sapio is a fun twist on classic fair food. Chorizo sausage is turned into hot dog form and wrapped in a waffle with your choice of chipotle queso or honey mustard dipping sauce.

WKBW

Wee-Woo Wee-Woo Slider from the Slider City Sandwich Dept. is a beef slider patty with American cheese topped with sweet chili sauce and marshmallow fluff.

WKBW

Smoky Mountain Sundae from Butcher Block turns your BBQ favorites into a desert-like sundae. This dish includes cornbread, baked beans, and slow-roasted pulled pork topped with fresh coleslaw. WKBW

And many more!

The "Taste of the Fair" Food Festival is returning on August 15 and gives fairgoers the opportunity to try over 116 "taste" sized portions for only $2 each.

Fairgoers will be able to vote for the "Best New Food at the Fair" right through the Erie County Fair app until August 17. The winner will be announced the following day.

More information on the Erie County Fair can be found here.