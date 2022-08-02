Buffalo Skyway to close Aug. 14 from 6 a.m to noon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Skyway will close temporarily on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 6. a.m. to noon for the Buffalo Skyride event.

The section of the Skyway from I-190 to Ridge Road will be closed as well as the ramp from the southbound I-190 to the Skyway.

Westbound Buffalo Skyway traffic will be directed to follow a detour along the Lower Terrace, Pearl Street, Scott Street, Michigan Avenue, South Park Avenue, Abbott Road, and Ridge Road.

Eastbound Buffalo Skyway traffic will follow a detour along Ridge Road, Abbott Road, South Park Avenue, and Smith Street to I-190.