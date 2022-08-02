Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Skyway to close Aug. 14 from 6 a.m to noon

SKYWAY3.jpg
WKBW
Driving on the inbound Skyway toward downtown Buffalo.
SKYWAY3.jpg
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 08:49:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Skyway will close temporarily on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 6. a.m. to noon for the Buffalo Skyride event.

The section of the Skyway from I-190 to Ridge Road will be closed as well as the ramp from the southbound I-190 to the Skyway.

Westbound Buffalo Skyway traffic will be directed to follow a detour along the Lower Terrace, Pearl Street, Scott Street, Michigan Avenue, South Park Avenue, Abbott Road, and Ridge Road.

Eastbound Buffalo Skyway traffic will follow a detour along Ridge Road, Abbott Road, South Park Avenue, and Smith Street to I-190.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United