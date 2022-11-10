7 things to do in Western New York this Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — November 11 is Veterans Day and there are many celebrations and ceremonies happening across Western New York to honor those who have served and continue to serve our country.

Buffalo Naval Park Veterans Day Ceremonies

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is hosting multiple events on Friday to celebrate Veterans Day. The annual Veterans Day Ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in the Hangar Building, the Hispanic American Veterans Ceremony starts at 12 p.m. at the WNY Hispanic American Veterans Memorial, and the day concludes with a special speakers series with Blair Atcheson at 4 p.m. The Naval Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and veterans receive free admission. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight

Join AM Buffalo's Emily Lampa for a behind the scenes look of the recent Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. The Honor Flight gives veterans a chance to see the memorials in Washington, DC and remember the men and women they served with. The show will air Friday at 10:00 a.m. on WKBW Channel 7. You can find more information here.

Grand Island Veterans Day Ceremony

The Town of Grand Island invites veterans and their family and friends to attend their Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Park Memorial Wall in Veterans Park located at 1717 Bedell Road. There will be a reception after at the Charles N. DeGlopper Post #9249 located at 2121 Grand Island Boulevard. You can find more information here.

New Veterans Memorial at Elmlawn Cemetery

New York State Assemblyman Bill Conrad will help celebrate the completion of the Field of Honor, a large bronze "peace bell" and round granite monument. The celebration will take place at the Veterans Memorial site in Elmlawn Memorial Park cemetery Friday at 1 p.m. You can find more information here.

Kenmore Veterans Day Ceremony

The Milton J. Brounshidle American Legion Post 205 is observing Veterans Day with a symbolic event starting Friday at 11 a.m. The event will take place on the steps of the Kenmore-Tonawanda Municipal Building located at 2919 Delaware Ave. There will be patriotic music and speeches from former military personnel. You can find more information here.

Forest Lawn Veterans Day Services

The Erie County American Legion will honor all Veterans Friday at 8 a.m. by decorating the 7,100 Veteran graves in the "Field of Valor" located at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Main Street and East Delavan Avenue. Traditional services will follow at the American Legion Monument starting at 9:00 a.m. You can find more information here.

Veterans Day Ceremony and Breakfast

Veterans are invited to a free Pancake Breakfast Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at 161 South 25th Street in Olean. A Veterans Day Ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. the same day. Red, white, and blue sundaes will be served.