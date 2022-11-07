Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight this Friday at 10am

Join Emily Lampa this Friday as she takes us behind the scenes from the recent Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. Tom Petrie and Donna Quigley joined our hosts to talk about what the honor flight is and how to nominate a local Veteran for an upcoming flight. The Honor Flight gives veterans a chance to see the memorials in Washington, DC and remember the men and women they have served with. This special program highlighting the emotional day for these veterans will air this Friday on Veteran's Day at 10am on WKBW Channel 7.