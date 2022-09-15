Watch Now
State legislators announce funding for refurbishment of Elmlawn Cemetery veteran's memorial

Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 15, 2022
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Sean Ryan and New York State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced Thursday funding for a new monument on Elmlawn Memorial Park's Field of Honor.

The $54,000 in funding, along with other donations, will go towards removing the existing memorial, preparing the site, installing the memorial, and restoring the surrounding grounds.

The new monument will be larger than its predecessor: 11 feet in diameter, 15 feet tall, and built of mocha granite. A stainless-steel dome will a floral design will also adorn the top of the new monument.

The new memorial will be dedicated on Veterans Day, November 11.

