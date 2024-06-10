'Sorry for the inconvenience': Hamburg tax service updates customers with new note on office window

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For more than a month 7 Problem Solvers has taken many emails and calls from customers of Tax Wizard, all have said they couldn't get in touch with the Hamburg tax service after Tax Day.

"There was no communication, it just stopped with everyone apparently," said Barbara Lebarron who reached out to 7 Problem Solvers in early May about the issue.

In early May a sign on the door read that the owner, Barb, had open heart surgery, and the office would reopen June 1. 'There was no communication': Customers of Hamburg tax service company frustrated after delay

Len Czwojdak, of Derby, and other customers have been concerned that Tax Wizard was no longer picking up the phone, or responding to emails. The office has been primarily closed for more than a month.

One customer told 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz that she needed her tax forms so her daughter could apply for FAFSA, another customer said his daughter is still waiting on her state tax return due to an error form last year. Both customers are having trouble reaching the company to request their paperwork.

When the office remained closed on June 1, Schwartz got more emails and calls from worried customers who didn't know what was going on. Schwartz went back to the office and met customers who showed up looking for answers. There was no longer a sign on the door and the office was locked and dark.

However, a new sign has since been posted to the window. If you need to get in touch with the company's manager you can call Tammy at 716-292-0633