'There was no communication': Customers of Hamburg tax service company frustrated after delay

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Barbara Lebarron, of Lake View, was one of two people who contacted 7 Problem Solvers about a local tax service company that suddenly went silent on its customers.

"They told me it would be two weeks," said Lebarron. "I waited until April 3rd to give them a call, and see what's going on."

Lebarron said she was told an employee was out of the office sick, but the tax filings would be done soon.

Over the month of April Lebarron said she called many times, but there was no answer or call back.

"Kept repeating...No answer, no answer," explained Lebarron. "The machine was full."

Lebarron called 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz who discovered other customers had the same issue.

"There was no communication, it just stopped with everyone apparently," said Lebarron.

Schwartz went to Tax Wizard's office on Camp Road in Hamburg. This sign was on the door:

WKBW Sign at Tax Wizard

Schwartz called earlier this week, but couldn't get through. He called again around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and a woman named Tammy Schunk picked up the phone.

Schunk said she is a relative of the owner, and told Schwartz that anyone who filed their taxes on March 6 or later was told there would be a possibility that the filings would need an extension.

Schwartz asked Schunk if people who filed before March 6 were notified about the extension. She replied that all customers agree to the possibility of an extension when filing, but those who filed before March 6 weren't told unless they called.

"It's not like this is blindsided, it's not like people don't know," said Schunk.

However many frustrated Facebook users said otherwise.

Schunk said the office was open during March, and the first half of April, but normal business hours don't continue after April 15. Schunk also said at least four people left right before tax season, and the company is short-staffed.

Lebarron said she also used Tax Wizard last year, and an extension was needed on her filing. On Thursday afternoon the property management of Tax Wizard's office said the company has not paid May's rent.

Schunk said all extensions have been filed for Tax Wizard customers.

