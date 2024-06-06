'I'm really frustrated': Hamburg tax service remains closed and unreachable for dozens of customers

HAMBURG, N.Y (WKBW) — For more than a month 7 Problem Solvers has been receiving complaints from customers of Tax Wizard, a tax service company in Hamburg that has gone silent on its customers.

In May, 7 Problem Solvers’ Michael Schwartz got hold of a manager who said the company’s owner, Barb, got sick in March and had unexpected heart surgery. On May 9th the manager told Schwartz that she appreciated the customers’ patience, and the office would reopen on June 1. She also said tax extensions had been filed for customers.

'There was no communication': Customers of Hamburg tax service company frustrated after delay 'There was no communication': Customers of Hamburg tax service company frustrated after delay

However Schwartz went back to Tax Wizard on June 3, and the office was closed. Schwartz’s inbox has been flooded this week with people who are still unable to reach the company.

"I'm really frustrated," said Amanda Kozerovskis, of East Aurora. She said she has been calling since April 16, but hasn't been able to get in touch with the company.

"If you're running a business, and you have customers calling you should at least have the courtesy to have somebody return the call and let them know what's going on," said Kozerovskis.

Schwartz has tried calling the company, but the answering machine said the mailbox is full.

In that May 9th phone call with a manager, Schwartz was told that the voicemail used to have a recorded message from Barb, but the volume of calls knocked that message off.

A sign that was on the door in May, which said Barb had surgery has been removed. The office remains locked and dark.

Schwartz did get in touch with the Better Business Bureau and the IRS. The BBB recommends filing a complaint.

The IRS said if you are owed money, you will not get penalized. However, if a tax extension was found to never be filed, a taxpayer will accrue penalties if they owe the government money. The IRS said that the penalty can be larger than the original balance owed.

Schwartz has also notified the New York Attorney General's Office.

If you are a tax wizard customer, you can email 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com, as Schwartz continues to follow this situation.