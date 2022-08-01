Patch problems on Bernadette Terrance in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just off of Route 219 in West Seneca is the Fisher Court neighborhood, which is home to many families and one very bumpy road, Bernadette Terrace.

"It is the bumpiest street and every year it gets patches to fill in the recurring pot holes but that just makes it worse and worse," said a viewer in an email sent to 7 Problem Solvers.

There are patches everywhere on this half-mile strip of road, old, new, big and small. There are cracks and even a small hole in front of one home, making it a tough ride for bikers and drivers in the neighborhood.

Neighbors tell 7 Problem Solvers the issue is really the speed, saying people are driving too fast and tearing up the road, leaving potholes.

We took these issues to Brian Adams, Superintendent of Highways for West Seneca, who tells us Bernadette is on a list of paving projects slated for the next five years.

Neighboring Marycrest Lane is also on the list, along with 70 other roads. With 220 miles of road to maintain, Adams says neighbors in Fisher Court will likely have to wait.

"Unfortunately there are other streets that are in worse condition. It most likely will not get done this year, we're shooting for next year," said Adams.

As far as the speeding issue goes, 7 News reported back in April that lawmakers were working to make a change they say is overdue as far as limiting speeding.

In a June meeting, the town board voted to classify West Seneca as a suburban town, giving them the control to lower residential speed limits, which are currently set at 35 mph. Speed limits could go down to 30 starting in January.