West Seneca lawmaker wants to lower speed limits but must first change Town to "Suburban Town"

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — A Town of West Seneca councilwoman is asking board members to consider changing the "Town" to a "Suburban Town."

Councilwoman Susan Kims wrote a letter to board members Monday raising safety concerns about speed limits in some neighborhoods but says nothing can be done about those speeds until the town becomes a "suburban town."

"We have residential neighborhoods with speed limits of 35 mph with no crosswalks, where our children face a challenge when attempting to cross to the opposite side of the street," said Kims in her letter. "We also have many residential streets which have no curbs to possibly slow a vehicle that may have lost control," she added.

Kims says past petitions have been presented asking the speed limit to be decreased but those attempts have all been rejected. In response to the failing efforts, Kims is proposing discussion and consideration to change the "Town" to a "Suburban Town." She says this would allow the Town to control its own speed limits.