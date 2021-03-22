WNY can view the International Space Station

You may have caught a glimpse at the international space station over the weekend but if you didn't get a chance to take a look at the night sky, you'll have pretty good viewing Monday evening.

According to spotthestation.noaa.gov you can view the ISS Monday evening at 8:42pm in the western sky about 10 degrees above the horizon. It will gain elevation to about 30 degrees before falling back down to about 10 degrees above the northeastern sky, at which point it will disappear from view across WNY.

WKBW

The ISS passes overhead several times a day but the best viewing is during dusk or dawn when sunlight reflects from its surfaces and our sky gives a nice dark backdrop for it to be seen.

In order to determine where in the sky you should look, either you can use a compass, most smart phones have them or you can download free compass apps. Or, if you have a visual like Lake Erie if you're in downtown Buffalo you can trace your eye along the night-sky past Niagara Falls to Rochester, (west to northeast ) this can give you a general area to look. As for the elevation in the night-sky, you can use a simple trick with your arm and fist! Extend you arm out in front of you with your fist level with the horizon, the top of your fist is about 10 degrees from the horizon! (Remember: the horizon is zero degrees and directly over your head is 90 degrees).

For more viewing times of the ISS over WNY and where in the sky to look, visit this link.

In order to see the ISS we need to have mainly clear skies, click here for your 7 First Alert Forecast

