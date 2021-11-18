What to expect with the winter weather advisory through Friday

Widespread rain comes to an end early Thursday afternoon as temperatures continue to fall and westerly winds align. Lake effect rain and snow then takes shape between S.Erie county and Wyoming county between 7pm and 11pm Thursday.

Temperatures also will fall near freezing at this point, standing water will turn to ice and slick spots occur outside of lake effect rain/snow for areas around Buffalo.

Snow showers continue into the overnight settling in across Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Lake snow moves into the deeper S.Tier by Friday morning and intensifies a bit before tapering off into the afternoon. These areas are likely to see some of the higher snow totals, above 5". Take a look at the locations below.

Brief snow showers blow through Buffalo early Friday afternoon before ending across WNY. Temperatures remain in the 30s for much of the area on Friday with Buffalo and the lakeshore only making it to about 40. Expect a gusty breeze as well putting wind chills near freezing and even the 20s across the S.Tier. For a look at your extended 7-day forecast click here.