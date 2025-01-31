Watch Now
Weather phenomena called snow rollers occurred across WNY

Light snow with high winds and snow on the ground combine to create snow rollers
Catherine Heath WKBW viewer
WKBW-TV viewer Catherine Heath was on a winter hike and found this rare weather phenomenon called snow rollers.

These can either form from high winds whipping along a snow covered surface and take some light snow and it begins to compact and "snowball" as the winds continue to push the ball, the snowpack on the ground gets wrapped into it.

Another way to see these snow rollers is from the same process however a hill helps to keep the ball or cylinder going. Essentially they are naturally made snow balls or rollers.

They can be as tiny as a lime or as large as a car!

