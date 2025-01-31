Weather phenomena called snow rollers occurred across WNY

WKBW-TV viewer Catherine Heath was on a winter hike and found this rare weather phenomenon called snow rollers.

These can either form from high winds whipping along a snow covered surface and take some light snow and it begins to compact and "snowball" as the winds continue to push the ball, the snowpack on the ground gets wrapped into it.

Catherine Heath WKBW viewer

Another way to see these snow rollers is from the same process however a hill helps to keep the ball or cylinder going. Essentially they are naturally made snow balls or rollers.

Catherine Heath WKBW viewer

They can be as tiny as a lime or as large as a car!