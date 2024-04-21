Training for Ironman Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're gearing up to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112 miles, and then run 26.2 miles at Ironman Lake Placid this July!

Last July, I completed Ironman 70.3 Musselman. It's a beautiful race that starts with a 1.2-mile swim in Seneca Lake. I swam the 1.2-mile distance in an hour. Contestants need to finish before 1:10 or you get a DNF (Did Not Finish). I have participated in a number of races and still have not had a DNF. This race tested me more than any other.

After the swim, I hopped out of Seneca Lake and started the 56-mile bike ride through the rolling hills of the Finger Lakes. It was a beautiful ride until I ended up with not one but two flat tires. At one point I was the LAST person on the entire course. As I sat on the side of the road repairing my tire, I could hear the winner cross the finish line. Someone finished the race and I still had 30 miles to bike followed by running a half marathon.

I finished the bike ride and started my run. I admit I was mentally and physically drained after the multiple flat tires and thought about quitting. I did not quit and finished the race in about 8 hours. I felt great after crossing the finish line and began to ponder what a full Ironman would be like.

Signing up for this race was a difficult decision. I was one of the last people to register for the race. It requires a lot of training and that means a huge time commitment. Not to mention that I struggle to swim and sitting on a bike for 6 straight hours is not that fun. My friend said what will you regret more "signing up or not signing up?"

I started seriously training in early January and I've been following the Be Iron Fit training schedule.

In the coming weeks, I'll share some training tips to get you ready for that next big race.

I'm looking forward to taking you on this journey with me!