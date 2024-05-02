The influence of an El Nino on tornadoes forming during spring months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The El Nino weather pattern over the winter months brought Western New York above-normal temperatures and below-normal snow amounts. The El Nino pattern is now starting to weaken, but it looks like it will persist through May influencing our weather pattern through spring.

A research paper published in Nature Geoscience in April 2015 examined the influence of El Nino/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) on hail and tornado frequencies for the spring months.

The paper shows that an El Nino pattern after the winter months will persist through the spring months. The Climate Prediction Center predicts the current El Nino to weaken but continue through the beginning of summer. An El Nino pattern will lead to fewer tornadoes during the spring months especially over Tornado Alley.

On average New York State experiences six tornadoes a year. Tornadoes can strike at any time, but they are most common in the summer locally.

If a tornado warning is issued that means a tornado has been spotted on the ground or on Doppler radar. Tornadoes can develop rapidly so it's important to seek shelter quickly. Most injuries from tornadoes occur from being hit by flying debris. The basement is the safest place to be. If you can't get into a basement find an interior room like a bathroom. Stay away from windows and cover yourself with a blanket if possible.