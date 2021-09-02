Sunny and cool Thursday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today will feature sunny skies with daytime highs in the lower 70s to the north and upper 60s in the S. Tier with a cool northerly breeze at 5-10mph. Expect a few more clouds on Friday with a brief shower or two as temps remain in the lower 70s. The Labor Day weekend will start off dry and mild then turn a bit damp on Sunday & Monday.

THURSDAYMORNING: Mainly clear and comfortable, mid 50s.AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and nice, low 70s.

FRIDAYMORNING: Partly cloudy and nice, upper 50s.AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAYMORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAYMORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

