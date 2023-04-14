Sun, sun, sun — finally a warm day in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A beautiful day across the Buffalo region. Western New Yorkers finally get a chance to shed their coats and eat hot dogs, and fish under the sunshine. 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley caught up with folks enjoying the warm day.

From the sizzle and smell of hot dogs on the grill to loading up your hot dog with all your favorite toppings, the feeling of summer is in the air at Connors Hot Dog Stand in Angola which opened for the season Friday.

“And so it's kind of a rite of passage when we open springs here. So I think they kind of want us to open to say springs here,” Karen Erickson reflected.

Co-owner Karen Erickson tells me she's thrilled to reopen on such a beautiful day.

“And to open on a day like sunny day — that is such a bonus we've had days we've opened and it was snowing many many times,” Erickson recalled.

The smell of hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and homemade french fries calls you to the stand.

“The sound of the birds — I heard the birds singing this morning right out in the tree,” remarked Judy Cole.

Cole and her daughter Emily of Silver Creek stopped for lunch.

“This is perfect. We're celebrating in style — the way summer should be,” Cole declared.

“I'm not a cold-weather girl. I live in the wrong state, so I am absolutely thrilled. I feel like I won the jackpot, picking today for my vacation day,” laughed Emily Cole.

And another mom was out with her two young children to enjoy lunch.

“So this is her first time here,” Mary Lou Schaefer commented.

Mary Lou Schaefer of south Buffalo with her one daughter and three-year-old son.

“It's a break. It's so warm out — you're ready for summer. It's coming,” Schaefer noted.

And from our friends in Angola to our friends on the west side — they’re fishing under the great sunshine on this absolutely gorgeous day in Buffalo at Broderick Park.

“They call them white perch,” Cheeto Colon explained.

At the foot of west ferry along the Niagara River Cheeto Colon of Buffalo tells me it's a perfect day to cast a line.

“I give it a 10,” Colon laughed. “So you actually rated it?” Buckley asked. “Yes! I give you the 10,” replied Colon.

Cheeto uses both minnows and worms to fish but thought I might be afraid to touch the bait.

“Actually, I know how to fish. — believe it or not,” Buckley said.

Alongside Cheeto was Loren of Buffalo originally from Canada. He’s glad to feel the warmth, but still calls himself a “snow dog”.

“I like coming down here. It's relaxing. You learn patience. You know, we'd be glad to have people down here. It's real nice to get away you know,” responded Loren.



