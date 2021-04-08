Summer heat in spring breaks record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within a week, temperatures have gone from nearly 10 degrees below average with highs in the 30s to nearly 20 degrees above average as temperatures soared into the 70s this week.

At 1pm on Thursday, the temperature reached 80 at the airport in Buffalo, breaking a 30-year-old record. The previous record for April 8th was 75, set in 1991. We can expect to top out in the lower 80s across the northtowns, while the S.Tier remains in the 70s.

The question will be, how high does the Buffalo Airport reach?

