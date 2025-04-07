Snow showers will dust parts of Western New York on Monday and Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York on Monday afternoon.

Rain showers will quickly change to snow showers and winds will increase on Monday evening.

It will be breezy and cold overnight with low temperatures in the low 20s. A dusting of up to an inch of snow will accumulate across the area.

The best chance for snow to stick will be over the higher elevations south and east of Buffalo.

Snow showers will taper off early Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 30s.