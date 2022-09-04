Showers will become more widespread late tonight into Labor Day morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stalled weather system will keep the chance of showers in the forecast through Labor Day Monday. The best chance of frequent showers will be across the so. tier Sunday evening. During the overnight into Monday morning, periods of rain will develop all across WNY, including the Buffalo metro area. Areas south of Buffalo may pick up over 1" of rain. Showers will gradually wind down Monday afternoon and evening. A leftover shower is possible on Tuesday morning, before sunshine and dry conditions return for the rest of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers across the southern tier early, then periods of rain spreading across WNY overnight. Areas of Fog. Low: 58.

LABOR DAY MONDAY:

Areas of morning fog. Periods of widespread rain early, tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening with dry time mixed in. Cool highs near 70.

TUESDAY:

Any leftover showers ending early with gradual clearing PM. High: low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Nice. High: mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High: near 80

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: low 80s.