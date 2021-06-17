Potential for strong storms for parts of WNY Friday

After cool, sunny and calm conditions for the middle of the week, Friday will feature warming temperatures, increasing humidity and the shot for some strong storms to develop Friday afternoon.

As a warm front approaches WNY, storms developing have the potential to turn severe with strong winds and torrential rain. The Storm Prediction Center places the southern half of Erie county, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and the western half of McKean county under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Friday at 15%. The remainder of WNY is under a marginal risk or 5% chance.

Any threat of tornadic activity with this system looks to be across north/central Ohio but in close enough proximity to WNY to keep an eye on the western S.Tier in Chautauqua county.

