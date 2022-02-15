Watch
Mild temperatures combined with rainfall this week may lead to flooding

Snow melt and rain will cause creeks to rise
Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 15, 2022
A Flood Watch is posted for all of WNY from Wednesday evening through Friday evening. A combination of rain and snowmelt may cause flooding through the end of the week.

Biggest concern with flooding potential will be the ice jam flood prone areas, the Buffalo creeks, like Cazenovia, Buffalo and Cayuga and the Cattaraugus Creek near Sunset Bay. These locations experience rapid rises if ice jams occur.

Other locations for the potential of flooding are near rivers, creeks and streams and low-lying areas. The combination of mild temperatures causing snowmelt and the impact of rainfall, anywhere from 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches of rain will cause water levels to rise.

Those who have experienced flooding , especially from ice jam flooding should stay up to date with the forecast and any alerts that may come out.

