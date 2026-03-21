Mary Beth's Saturday Forecast: 50/50 weekend & cold start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a 50/50 weekend in WNY. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase tonight with temperatures holding in the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain arrives on Sunday with highs again in the upper 40s. Sharply colder on Monday with a few snow showers and highs in the low 30s. Sunshine returns Tuesday with temperatures with top temps in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly Sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny,Low 40s