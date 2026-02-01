Mary Beth's Forecast: Temps Rise this Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We will get a bit of a break from the arctic airmass as we head into this coming week. High temperatures starting Monday will edge back into the low 20s and persist through Friday. Tonight will be quite cold, though, with temperatures dropping into the single digits. You may also get a glimpse of the Full "Snow" Moon tonight which will appear larger and brighter in the Winter sky. The work week is off to a quiet start on Monday with partly sunny skies. Expect a few scattered mainly light snow showers into mid week. A clipper system will deliver widespread snow to the region on Friday, followed by another bitter blast of air into next weekend with highs dropping into the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY

NIGHT: Clouds increase. Low: 5F

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly cloudy 10F

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny 23F

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow Showers 22F

AFTERNOON: Mainly cloudy 26F

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly Cloudy 14F

AFTERNOON: Few snow Showers 22F

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly cloudy 20F

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds 23F

