Mary Beth's Forecast: A Cold Night Ahead with Mainly Clear Skies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring fair weather to WNY over the next week. A cold flow of air will continue into the start of the holiday weekend.

Tonight will be quite cold with temps dropping into the mid 20s. In fact, the next two mornings, Saturday and Easter Sunday will feature temps in the 20s and 30s. You'll need the heavy coats for Easter Egg Hunts and Easter Sunday services. High temps will gradually warm into the 50s this weekend. Warmer weather will return next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollens are running high.

FRIDAY

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.