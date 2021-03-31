March warmth going in the record books for the second year in a row

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The average high temperature from March 1st to the 31st jumps 9 degrees from 37 on the 1st to 48 on the 31st. Only 12 days were below average for the entire month with several days at least 10 degrees above average.

3 days in the 70s

7 days in the 60s

7 days in the 50s

This means 61% of the time, the Buffalo Airport was above average. These numbers put us in the record books for the second year in a row. March 2020 averaged 41.3 degrees and solidified the #7 spot in the top ten warmest on record.

This year March 2021, has an average of 40.4 so far which puts it in the #10 spot.

While our temperatures have been exceptional for those who like an early spring, the amount of rain/precipitation has been low.

January received 1.85"-- which is 1.33" below normal.

February, while receiving nearly a foot more snow than normal, the precipitation for the month was below normal. 2.49" precipitation is typical, 2021 ended with 2.06".

Finally, as we end March, the Buffalo Airport received 1.92" with a normal amount of 2.87".

For the year, this puts us at 5.83" precipitation where normally it would be 8.54". This puts Buffalo at a deficit of 2.71" for the year.

