Lower humidity, cooler temperatures and sunshine Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will move out for Saturday allowing for sunny skies and mid 70sand a lot less humidity. The air will cool off into the 50s overnight into Sunday morning before returning to the 70s under sunny skies to round out the weekend.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Pleasant. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and nice. Mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer. Low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Mid 80s.