Watch
Weather

Actions

Lower humidity, cooler temperatures and sunshine Saturday

Pleasant weekend ahead
items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 09:05:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will move out for Saturday allowing for sunny skies and mid 70sand a lot less humidity. The air will cool off into the 50s overnight into Sunday morning before returning to the 70s under sunny skies to round out the weekend.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Pleasant. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and nice. Mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer. Low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018