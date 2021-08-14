Lower humidity, cooler temperatures and sunshine Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will move out for Saturday allowing for sunny skies and mid 70sand a lot less humidity. The air will cool off into the 50s overnight into Sunday morning before returning to the 70s under sunny skies to round out the weekend.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Pleasant. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and nice. Mid to upper 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer. Low 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Mid 80s.