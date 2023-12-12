Looking more like a green Christmas for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We can blame El Nino for the milder weather pattern this December. This pattern will most likely keep our temperatures above normal through Christmas resulting in a lot of green showing this year.

Last year we had 27" of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

2021 there was 0" of snow on the ground, while in 2020 the snow depth was 6".

This year it's looking more and more likely that we'll be lacking snow on Christmas Day.

From the Buffalo National Weather Service Office: Historically, there is a 58-percent chance of a white Christmas (an inch or more of snow on the ground) since snow depth records started in 1893.