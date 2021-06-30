June 2021 numbers are in and it was a hot one for Buffalo!

Another record in the books as June 2021 goes down as the 5th warmest on record. The average temperature topped out 71.3 degrees.

Only a handful of days remained below average. Even though the Buffalo airport didn’t break any record highs for the month, over half of the days were above 80 degrees. 18 of the 30 were at least 80 and this includes a 92 degree day, 10 days ended up in the 70s and two were in the 60s which were spaced by 2 ½ weeks!

Rain was on a shortage as well, the National Weather Service site at the Buffalo Airport only received 1.77” of rain. Which is about half of what Buffalo normally receives for the month of June or 48%. This adds to the yearly deficit now up to -6.64“. It rained on 9 of 30 days, only a trace fell on three days.