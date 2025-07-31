July 2025 will be in the record books as one of the driest

July 2025 is going down in the history books as one of the driest on record. Through the first 30 days only .58" of rain has fallen. On seven of the days only a "trace" of rain fell at the Buffalo Airport and only three days had over .10".

it's been a dry July and even with rain arriving for the last day, it'll still be going in the record books. pic.twitter.com/SC9AcE8iFq — Autumn Lewandowski (@AutumnsWeather) July 31, 2025

Rain is expected for the last day of the month but forecasts keep it between .10"-.20" and that would allow July 2025 to remain in the top five driest on record.

Click here for the latest 7 Weather Forecast.