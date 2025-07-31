Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
July 2025 will be in the record books as one of the driest

Rain arrives for the last day of the month but will still be well below normal
July 2025 precipitation for Buffalo, NY
July 2025 is going down in the history books as one of the driest on record. Through the first 30 days only .58" of rain has fallen. On seven of the days only a "trace" of rain fell at the Buffalo Airport and only three days had over .10".

Rain is expected for the last day of the month but forecasts keep it between .10"-.20" and that would allow July 2025 to remain in the top five driest on record.

