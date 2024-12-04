Josh's Forecast: Wind, snow, some rain, and more lake effect in our future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All of Western New York will get snow later today through Thursday. Several inches of snow possible combined with winds gusting near 50 mph will reduce visibility making for tricky travel tonight into early Thursday. Snow squalls are possible later tonight in the Buffalo metro as the cold front associated with this system swings across the area. The lake effect that follows will accumulate quickly into the already hard hit areas around Ski Country. Another 1 to 2 FEET is not out of the question later tomorrow and into the weekend.

Lake Effect Snow WARNING 7 p.m. this evening into 4 a.m. SATURDAY for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties.

Lake Effect Snow WARNING 7 p.m. this evening into 4 a.m. FRIDAY for southern Erie, Wyoming counties.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.