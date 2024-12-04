Morning and afternoon commute may be impacted by snow Wednesday

The days long lake effect event comes to end into early Wednesday morning as winds shift and sends the lake effect band whipping from the S.Tier to Niagara county.

Here's what to expect:

OVERNIGHT: Southwest winds align and lake band moves to Metro Buffalo and surrounding Suburbs after midnight. If intensity holds up and remains over Buffalo for 1-2 hours, 2-4" of snow will be possible. This includes areas just north of downtown and northtowns (currently without snow), NT, Grand Island, Kenmore, Amherst.

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Lake band should be all but gone with winds coming from the SSW sending it out of Niagara county. Everyone getting out of the house should generally see 1-3" with a bit more on the hills of S.Erie county and close to metro Buffalo.

The later morning commute may have some light snow showers.

Here's what to expect as the Winter Storm Watch comes into play Wednesday at 7pm for S.Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties,

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Winds increase with gusts near 35mph, causing blowing and drifting snow. By the time the pm commute rolls around expect snow showers to begin to move into WNY and continue into the evening. Winds will continue to gust around 35mph.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult late Wednesday evening through Thursday. 3-5" possible through the night. Localized higher amounts along higher elevations and less along the lake Erie shoreline/lower elevations where rain will mix in.

THURSDAY:

Lake effect snow sets up south of Buffalo with several inches of accumulation possible, 3-6" with 4-8" in most persistent snows along higher elevations. Strong gusty west winds create blowing and drifting snow and poor visibility, along with snow squalls.

THURSDAY LATE AFTERNOON/EVENING:

Winds shift to the northwest, still gusty. Snow squalls possible and may impact Metro Buffalo late.