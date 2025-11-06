Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Seasonably cool with less wind into this evening

The lake effect clouds and showers will fade allowing for some partial clearing ahead of showers that return tomorrow
7 Weather Noon update, Thursday, November 6, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will bring another round of strong winds and rain to the area on Friday. Quiet weather on Saturday before another system brings rain and snow to the area on Sunday.

The coldest air of the season will be across Western New York on Monday bringing snow to the region.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
EVENING: Partly cloudy, low 40s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and wind, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

