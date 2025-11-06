Josh's Forecast: Seasonably cool with less wind into this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will bring another round of strong winds and rain to the area on Friday. Quiet weather on Saturday before another system brings rain and snow to the area on Sunday.

The coldest air of the season will be across Western New York on Monday bringing snow to the region.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

EVENING: Partly cloudy, low 40s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and wind, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.