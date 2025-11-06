Cold air and snow heading toward Western New York early next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wintry weather will return to Western New York!

The pattern is going to change and the coldest air of the season so far will be in Western New York early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-30s. The wind-chill will be in the 20s!

Rain showers will start your Sunday. The cold air will arrive late Sunday and the rain will mix with snow Sunday evening. Snow showers are likely across all of Western New York on Monday.

The morning commute on Monday will be a snowy one. The ground is still quite warm, so expect most of the snow in Buffalo to melt on contact. Higher accumulations are possible across the higher elevations of the Southern Tier.

Lake Erie is 54 degrees Fahrenheit and the air at 5,000 feet will be in the 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit range. This colder air over Lake Erie will produce lake effect snow on Monday. Winds will be northwesterly, which will help in producing lake-enhanced and lake effect snow showers south of Buffalo on Monday and Tuesday. The air temperature aloft and the Lake Erie temperature difference is a huge factor in the formation of lake effect snow. This large temperature difference could increase the lake effect intensity.

By Tuesday morning, an inch or two of snow is possible in Buffalo. A few inches of snow will accumulate over the higher elevations south of Buffalo, especially along the Chautauqua Ridge.

You can watch our preliminary forecast below. These numbers can change, so stick with the 7 Weather team for the latest!