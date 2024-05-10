In Buffalo, Mother's Day historically has over a 50% chance of precipitation, will odds win out this year?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two weeks into the month of May in Western New York can offer up all sorts of conditions weather-wise.

Specifically, I'm talking about Mother's Day, and in the past, the Buffalo Airport has recorded everything from 80-degree temperatures to freezing temperatures to rain to sun and even snow!

Looking back through the past 44 years, going back to 1980 gives a bit of an understanding of what this day typically looks like.

Also would like to note, that Mother's Day changes each year and can vary from May 8th to May 14th.

The average high is 66 degrees and the average low is 47 degrees. Some of the other records include the most amount of snow to have fallen was .5" in 1977 and the most amount of rain was 1.94" in 1990. Click herefor the almanac page.

wkbw-tv

Looking more into the numbers, you can also find out the likelihood of precipitation. For instance, there is precipitation on Mother's Day 52% of the time, and 23 of the 44 years had measurable precipitation, this includes some traces of snow. Now, snow doesn't happen very often, 11% of the time a trace of snow has fallen on Mother's Day and it's almost in 10-year increments! 1983 and 1984 were back to back and then again in 1996, followed by another couple close together in 2010 and 2013. The pattern would suggest we're due for another trace amount of snow on Mother's Day but the forecast at least doesn't have a chance of that for 2024.

wkbw-tv

Looking at the highs, it's no surprise the majority of the time is spent in the 60s at about 40% of the time. It hurts just a bit to see the 40s edge out the 80s in the statistics category though!

As for 2024, Buffalo is headed for a touch below average with highs near 60 and an early rain shower.