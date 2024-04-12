Watch Now
How to prepare your yard for spring after a long winter

The yard is finally dry, and the sounds of lawnmowers are filling the neighborhood. It's time to do some outdoor spring cleaning.
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 09:22:48-04

Normally, this time of year I look forward to Sabres playoff hockey. Unfortunately, we're in our 13th straight year of no playoffs so I'll enjoy getting my yard ready.

Putting my patio furniture out to enjoy the weather is something I love to do during this time of year.

Here are some things you can do to prepare your yards for spring:
1) Clean the garage
2) Cut the lawn
3) Clear all the branches that have accumulated
4) Bring out the patio furniture
5) Prep the plant beds and rake any leaves that remain

