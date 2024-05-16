History shows nice weather for the Buffalo Bills home opener at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're gearing up for one of the biggest days of the year in Western New York!

We now know the Buffalo Bills will take on the Arizona Cardinals on September 8 at 1 p.m. in Orchard Park.

Let's take a look at what the weather's been like on that date in the past.

For tailgating purposes:

The sun will rise at 6:46 a.m.

The sun will set at 7:36 p.m.

Date High Low Rain

9/8/23 71 63 Trace

9/8/22 79 59

9/8/21 77 64 0.57"

9/8/20 79 61

9/8/19 67 55

9/8/18 64 51

9/8/17 62 51 0.16"

9/8/16 84 75 Trace

9/8/15 88 72

9/8/14 78 53

The average high during this period is 75 degrees.

The record high is 89 set in 2002.

The record low is 39 set in 1986.

The record rain amount was 2.14" in 1987.