High Wind WATCH Elevated to WARNING for Most of WNY Thursday Eve-Friday Morning

High Wind WATCH elevated to WARNING for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties from 7pm Thursday through 7am Friday. SW winds may gust to 60 miles per hour. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Some scattered power outages are possible. Travel may be difficult in high profile vehicles during this time.

Clouds will increase overnight with rain arriving early Thursday. Some freezing rain is possible across the Southern Tier. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday with steady rain through early afternoon. The winds will remain on the gusty side into Friday.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

EVENING: Clouds increase. Chilly. Low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and strong winds toward evening, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 40s.

