Heavy rain? Tornadoes? Here's how Hurricane Beryl will impact Western New York Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's amazing that a storm that developed off the coast of Africa will impact Western New York on Wednesday.

On June 28, 2024, the National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory for Tropical Storm Beryl. The storm strengthened to a Category 5 Hurricane at one point and traveled over the Windward Islands, Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, the Yucatan Peninsula, and came onshore in Texas early Monday morning.

Eric Gay/AP An upended tree rests on Bethel Church after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Van Vleck, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The remnants of this storm will bring abundant tropical moisture to Western New York on Wednesday.

The best chance for heavy rain will be toward the Lake Ontario shoreline. The best chance for severe weather will be across the Southern Tier.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Southern Tier in a Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Wednesday. Some of the storms in the afternoon could be strong to severe with isolated tornadoes possible.

It will be very warm and muggy across the entire region and the threat of severe storms will be elevated during the afternoon hours.