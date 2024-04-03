Forecasting the Total Solar Eclipse: What the models say about our possible view in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Watching April 8th's forecast like a hawk is an understatement.

With every new model run from several different ensembles, I'm looking at what has changed, what the trends are, and if any of them are coming into agreement with each other. And instead of being able to watch and see how this evolves with only an icon on the 7-day, we have everyone wondering exactly what is going to take place.

So here I am putting some data out there and trying to explain what could happen come Monday. Everyone just wants to know!

What I can tell you is from a couple different models, high clouds seem to be moving through during the eclipse, between the 2pm-4pm time-frame with some indication that some mid-clouds are on the doorstep of Western New York. The 12Z run of the GFS had light showers arriving by 3pm but the 18Z run backed off a touch where the rain shield was just outside of WNY to the west. The European Model also had high clouds, some mid and rain just to west as well. There is an area of high pressure to the northeast that could cause this next system to slow if it intensifies and drops a little further south (This would be the ideal).

As of now, it still seems like you would be able to view the eclipse but not under clear skies.