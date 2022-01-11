Watch
Expect the second-coldest playoff game in team history when the Bills take on the Patriots this weekend

Coldest playoff game was 0 degrees in 1994
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 11:39:50-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Make sure you bundle up as you head to the game this Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The NFL wild-card round match-up against AFC East division rivals the New England Patriots will be the second-coldest playoff game in Bills history.

The coldest playoff game in Bills history was on January 15, 1994 against the Los Angeles Raiders. The temperature that day was 0 degrees day and the wind-chill was -14.

High pressure will settle over the area and usher in some very cold air this weekend. Temperatures will be close to 13 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The sun will set at 5:06 p.m. this Saturday, and once the sun sets the temperature will drop into the single digits. Expect a temperature close to 9 degrees at kickoff with a temperature around 5 degrees by the end of the game. Winds will be light out the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

