BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every fall, woolly bear caterpillars capture attention across Western New York, bringing with them a long-standing tradition rooted in weather folklore. And with their return comes a familiar question: Can the woolly worm predict how harsh winter will be?

The woolly bear is the fuzzy caterpillar of the Isabella tiger moth. It's easily recognized by black bands on either end and a rusty brown band through the middle.

Folklore has suggested that the caterpillar's markings predict the severity of the winter. According to the legend:



A wide brown band means a milder winter is ahead.

More black coloring means a colder, snowier and harsher season.

Some even believe the direction the woolly bear is traveling predicts which part of winter will be the toughest.

The caterpillar's coloring is believed to be influenced on:



Age and stage of development

Environmental conditions during its growth

Genetics

WATCH: Can Buffalo's woolly bears hint at what's ahead this winter?

Can Buffalo's woolly bears hint at what's ahead this winter?

Even if woolly bears aren't certified meteorologists, they've become a beloved sign of fall across Western New York. Have you spotted one? Snap a picture and send it to us!

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