BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers will have a chance to witness one of the most beautiful astronomical events of 2026 on the evening of June 9, when Venus and Jupiter appear extraordinarily close together in the twilight sky.

The rare planetary conjunction will place the two brightest planets visible from Earth within roughly 1.5 degrees of each other — close enough to fit comfortably inside a pair of binoculars. Astronomers say the event will be visible worldwide, but Buffalo’s long June evenings and lakefront horizons could provide ideal viewing conditions for local skywatchers.

Observers should look toward the west-northwest sky approximately 30 to 45 minutes after sunset. In Buffalo, sunset on June 9 occurs around 8:50 p.m., with the best viewing window expected between roughly 9:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. before the planets sink too low toward the horizon.

Venus will shine brilliantly as the unmistakable “Evening Star,” while Jupiter will appear slightly lower and nearby. Even from light-polluted city neighborhoods, both planets should be easy to spot with the naked eye.

The conjunction occurs because the planets appear close together from Earth’s perspective, even though they remain hundreds of millions of miles apart in space. Venus will be especially striking this year because it recently reached its greatest eastern elongation, placing it at one of its brightest and most visible points of 2026. Binoculars will enhance the view dramatically.

WATCH: Buffalo skywatchers prepare for rare Venus–Jupiter conjunction on June

Buffalo skywatchers prepare for rare Venus–Jupiter conjunction on June 9

For Buffalo-area residents, several locations may offer excellent visibility, including waterfront areas along Lake Erie, open parks, hilltops, and anywhere with a clear view toward the western horizon. Trees, buildings, and haze near the horizon could block the planets during the short viewing window.

The conjunction will remain impressive for several nights before and after June 9 as the planets slowly drift apart. Mercury may also become visible lower on the horizon later in the week, adding another planet to the evening display.

With warm temperatures, late sunsets, and two brilliant planets sharing the twilight sky, Buffalo residents may only need clear weather to enjoy one of the year’s most memorable celestial shows.

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