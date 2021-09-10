Buffalo Bills home opener forecast: chance of light rain during tailgating, 70s and cloudy at kickoff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the mind of many is this Sunday's forecast for the Buffalo Bills home opener. Here's what you can expect:

Expect a little more cloud cover than what you've seen the last couple of days but also it'll be milder with temperatures starting in the upper 60s. For the 12th of September the average temperature in the morning is 56, we'll be a good 10 degrees above that.

TAILGATING:

Partly Sunny. Spotty shower chance and breezy. SW winds 15mph. 69F. The image below shows showers near stadium around 10am, but very light and scattered.

KICKOFF:

It will remain breezy, with some higher gusts. Mostly Cloudy and a little more humid. 75F.

4TH QUARTER:

There's a slight chance scattered showers and t-storms move in, more likely north of the stadium. 77F.

The image below shows threat of storms just to the north, near Buffalo to Lancaster at the finish of the game. Tough call but likely dealing with some rain on your commute home.

