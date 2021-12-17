Buffalo Bills gameday forecast: Week 15 vs. Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium will be chilly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Colder air over Lake Erie will bring some lake effect snow for the first part of Sunday to Orchard Park.

The Bills won't have anything near the weather difficulties they encountered during the Monday Night Football game against the Patriots a few weeks ago, but as Steve Tasker would say, it will be "chilly."

Pregame

Expect 1 to 3" of snow to accumulate with temperatures in the mid 20s Sunday morning.

Kickoff

At 1 p.m., skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 30 degrees.

During the game

Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the game with winds northwesterly 10 to 15 miles per hour.