BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mother Nature will flip the switch as we end the month of October.

We'll have high temperatures near 60 degrees through Friday before our temperatures start to drop this weekend.

A strong cold front will push through the area on Sunday ushering in some very cool air for early next week.

It looks to be cold enough for rain and snow on Tuesday. The kids will need the big jacket as they trick-or-treat next week.