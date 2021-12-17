Watch
Bills Weather Forecast

Some snow for your tailgate
At Bills stadium.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 09:19:35-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Colder air over Lake Erie will bring some lake effect snow for the first part of Sunday to Orchard Park.

The Bills won't have anything near the weather difficulties they encountered during the Monday Night Football game against the Patriots a few weeks ago, but as Steve Tasker would say, it will be "chilly."

Pregame
Expect 1 to 3" of snow to accumulate with temperatures in the mid 20s Sunday morning.

Kickoff
At 1 p.m., skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures near 30 degrees.

During the game
Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the game with winds northwesterly 10 to 15 miles per hour.

