Below ZERO wind chills this Friday through Saturday morning across Western New York

Coldest air of the season arrives for the end of the week and start of the weekend
Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 01, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday through Saturday morning wind chill values could be -15 to -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Friday morning wind chills will be close to -15. The coldest time period will be Friday night through Saturday morning where wind chills could approach -25.

A wind chill advisory is commonly issued for these conditions by the National Weather Service.

Under these conditions, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure wear a hat and gloves and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

