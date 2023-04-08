Autumn's Forecast: Turning chilly Easter morning; seasonable by the afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chilly evening and night as temperatures drop into the lower 30s and even some 20s. Easter Sunday will start on the cold side and you may need heavy coats for Easter Egg Hunts and early church services. High temperatures will gradually warm to seasonable readings into the 50s Sunday afternoon. Warmer weather will return next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollens are running high.

SATURDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

EVENING: Mainly clear and cool.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and chilly, near 30

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s, cooler along lake.